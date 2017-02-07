× Cheeto that looks like Harambe sells for nearly $100,000

BURBANK, Calif. — A Cheeto that looks like a dead gorilla has reportedly sold for $99,900.

Many say the Cheeto resembles Harambe, the 17-year-old gorilla who was shot to death in May 2016 at the Cincinnati Zoo when a child fell into his enclosure.

Since his death, Harambe has become somewhat of a cult figure.

When someone opened a bag of Cheetos and saw what sort of looks like Harambe, they decided to sell it on Ebay.

Here’s the original listing:

I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla. This item is one of a kind! It measures up to about 1 1/2 inches in length. This item up for bid is only for this unique Cheetos, bag not included. This makes a great collectible for anyone who appreciates rare items!

The auction ended early Tuesday.

There were 132 bids.