Cheeto that looks like Harambe sells for nearly $100,000

Posted 11:49 am, February 7, 2017, by , Updated at 11:50AM, February 7, 2017
Photo: Ebay via WXIN

BURBANK, Calif. —  A Cheeto that looks like a dead gorilla has reportedly sold for $99,900.

Many say the Cheeto resembles Harambe, the 17-year-old gorilla who was shot to death in May 2016 at the Cincinnati Zoo when a child fell into his enclosure.

Since his death, Harambe has become somewhat of a cult figure.

When someone opened a bag of Cheetos and saw what sort of looks like Harambe, they decided to sell it on Ebay.

Here’s the original listing:

I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla.

This item is one of a kind!

It measures up to about 1 1/2 inches in length.

This item up for bid is only for this unique Cheetos, bag not included.

This makes a great collectible for anyone who appreciates rare items!

The auction ended early Tuesday.

There were 132 bids.