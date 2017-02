× Caught on camera: Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is at large after burglarizing a home in the 4100 block of Hilldale Avenue.

The suspect was caught on camera.

While most surveillance photos are blurry, or the suspect’s face is partly hidden, this photo should be easily recognizable to anyone who knows this man.

Call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH if you can identify him.