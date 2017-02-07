Burglary near airport caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Surveillance cameras were rolling as a pair of thieves robbed a business near Memphis International Airport.

"Drove right in like they own the place."

The men snapped a pole wrapped in barbered wire before the driver went inside, loaded up a trailer with an ATV and another vehicle, and then took off.

"It had custom rims just put on to it, a new wrench -- a bunch of work he just put into this thing," said Wayne Wells.

To make matter's worse, it's the second time the place has been hit in four months.

"I think someone would have to know that this equipment is back here."

Managers don't believe this was an inside job, but someone casing the neighborhood. The crooks were last seen driving a white cab pickup-- possibly a Ford F-250 or F-350.

"Our community is not safe as long as we've got guys like this running around."

Officers only had a vague description of the bad guys, but hope someone will recognize them from the video.