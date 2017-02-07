× Brothers repeatedly attacked while walking their dog

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Police are searching for answers after two brothers were attacked while out walking their dog in Bartlett.

On Sunday, the brothers were reportedly walking down Sylva Rene Drive when a teen pulled up beside them in a four-door Ford and opened fire. The victim stated the weapon sounded like an air-soft gun.

After the first encounter, the vehicle passed the two brothers once more on Ingleside Drive and again opened fire, this time striking one of the victims. A third pass resulted in one of the victims being hit in the chest.

In all there were four people reportedly in the car: the 17-year-old driver and three 15 year olds.

It’s unclear if the victims knew their attackers.

If you can help authorities in this case, call the Bartlett Police Department at (901) 385-5555.