Blytheville man reportedly hits 14 businesses, four homes in four-week period

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — A Mid-South man is facing a slew of charges after police say he went on an extensive robbery spree that spanned a four-week period.

Cordell Askew was arrested February 4 after he tried to break into McHaney Monuments. The owner told authorities he was inside getting ready to lock up for the evening when he heard a loud noise and discovered Askew trying to break in. Askew jumped on a bike, but was unable to get very far before authorities caught up with him.

As they questioned him, Askew reportedly admitted to other burglaries in the area. In all, police said Askew burglarized 14 businesses and four homes between January 8 and February 4. He also admitted to selling all of the items he stole, and it “didn’t matter how much time he got he would just go back to breaking into places when he got out,” Blytheville Criminal Investigations Division Commander Captain Scott Adams told The Blytheville Courier News.

Askew was charged with attempted commercial burglary, attempted theft of property, 14 counts of commercial burglary, four counts of residential burglary, obstructing government operations and possession of a firearm.

It’s unclear when he will appear in court.