2 suspects arrested, 1 still at large after Marianna homicide

MARIANNA, Ark. — Two people wanted in connection with a murder have been arrested, but another suspect is still at large.

Police said two men with guns assaulted a homeowner in an attempted robbery Jan. 30.

Officers said both suspects started firing, but it was one of the suspects who ended up getting shot. The 24-year-old later died at the hospital.

It was the first homicide the town has seen in three years.

Almost a week later, the robbery victim’s house caught fire, but it is unclear whether the two incidents are related.

Police said one of the suspects, Eddie Jimmerson, was arrested Monday in Mississippi and has since been extradited back to Marianna.

Another suspect, Raffiel Walker, turned himself in Tuesday.

Aswad Allen is still on the run. Police said he, along with the other two suspects, is from Helena-West Helena.

All three face capital murder charges. Police said anyone who is helping Allen avoid capture will face felony charges as well.