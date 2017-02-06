Woman attacked, dragged by Kroger parking lot purse thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- They say music can heal. For Janina Cosby, it's the music that's keeping her from thinking about the terrifying situation she faced Saturday morning.

"Just had to buy a couple things," she said.

She ran to the Kroger at Cleveland and Poplar Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

As she carried her groceries out, she noticed a gold, Ford Taurus parked next to her car.

"He was just sitting there. He looked like he was sleeping with a hat and sunglasses on," she said.

She quickly learned he was wide awake.

"He said to me, 'Hey, give me some money!' He wasn't asking. He was demanding," said Cosby.

She said he then tried to grab her purse.

"I started fighting him and screaming. That's when he pushed me to the ground," she said. "It was the scariest when I was laying on the ground and he was standing over me and had complete power over me."

She screamed for help.

"He got into the driver's seat and had me partially in the car holding on to my purse and to me," she said.

Cosby said he then hit the gas, dragging her through the parking lot until she was able to break free. He sped off with her purse.

"I really think he didn't care about me. He didn't care if he ran over and killed me," she added.

Police pulled a couple of fingerprints and security footage.

All the while, Cosby who is shaken up and nursing cuts and bruises to her body.

She said she will be taking a self-defense class and recommends all women do the same.

Kroger told WREG in a statement, "Kroger is working with the Memphis Police Department on this active investigation."

Again, the attacker has not been caught.