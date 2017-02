× Tractor trailer wreck causes traffic delays on Highway 385

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accident on Highway 385 is causing a slow down during rush hour.

According to TDOT, a tractor trailer was involved in a crash around 2:30 p.m near the Kirby Road exit. They incident has blocked all but one of the westbound lanes.

Traffic has slowed all the way back to the Riverdale exit.

Avoid the area if you can.