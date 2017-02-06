Southaven residents react to proposed warning signs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. -- "If you cross that line and come in to Southaven, we`re going to bust your tail."

That's the message the mayor of Southaven wanted to send criminals who even think about targeting his city.

Recent violence in DeSoto County has some folks, including some members of the Board of Supervisors, thinking that maybe it's time for warning signs on the border with Memphis.

"I think it will almost be a joke kinda of like we take crime seriously. Is that not a given thing?" said Mason Hill.

"That`s just like somebody trying to break into your house and they see a no trespassing sign. That isn`t going to prevent the person from doing with they want to do," said one resident WREG's Kristen Holloway talked with.

Others said it might have an impact.

"Just like the sign that`s on the interstate that says littering -- the maximum fine they can give you is like $3,000 or something like that. You`ll think twice about throwing a piece of paper out the window."

District Supervisor Mark Gardner said some businesses have already told him they like the idea and will even help get those signs up.

On Facebook, he made this suggestion for the sign: "Beware Criminals: You're entering DeSoto County. We're tough on crime."

While he thinks it will help, Gardner did acknowledge the new signs will not fix the crime problem.

"Just a deterrent. I mean if it stopped one out of ten from doing the crime, I think it would be worth it."

One person who still needs to be won over is Sheriff Bill Rasco who said he would rather see more boots on the ground than signs going up.