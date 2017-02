× Shooting in Hickory Hill leaves man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for the suspect who opened fire on a 30-year-old man, sending him to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of Hickory View Place.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center.

So far, police have not released any suspect information.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.