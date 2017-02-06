× Shelby County Commission votes to fund Planned Parenthood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a packed room, Shelby County Commissioners voted to give federal funding to Planned Parenthood.

The vote was 7 to 5.

The $115,00 grant will be used to help prevent sexually transmitted diseases including HIV and aids.

The Health Department said Memphis leads the country in new cases of HIV and chlamydia.

Before the votes were even cast, four Commissions said they oppose giving funding to Planned Parenthood since the organization also performs abortions.

Planned Parenthood said they were prepared to sue the county if the vote was not in their favor.

The entire grant to prevent HIV and other sexually transmitted infections is over $400,000 which three other entities will share with Planned Parenthood.

