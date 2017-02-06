NotMySuperBowl trending on Twitter after Patriots win

The presidential election and the Super Bowl are both pivotal moments in America, so it’s only fitting the Twitterverse would tie the two together.

#NotMySuperBowl first trended on Twitter after the New England Patriots-Atlanta Falcons matchup was set two weeks ago, and now it’s back after the Patriots pulled off a huge comeback victory.

The hashtag is a nod to #NotMyPresident, which trended after President Donald Trump won the election and is a common battle cry seen on the signs of anti-Trump protesters.

Many tweeters also claimed, “The Falcons won the popular vote,” just as Hillary Clinton did.

When you think you've got the W all locked up pic.twitter.com/hFvT1BbYhh — Brandon Carpenter (@bcarp49) February 6, 2017

I refuse to accept the results of the AFC and NFC championship games.Tomorrow I'll be protesting, looting, and rioting.#NotMySuperBowl — Tyler (@BeastCaucasian) January 23, 2017

Russia rigged the outcome of the AFC and NFC championship. #NotMySuperBowl — Jay (@BuffLlama) January 23, 2017

LOL how dare the NFL put up stadium walls to keep out people didn't buy a ticket. #NotMySuperBowl pic.twitter.com/muaQ506rEO — Jack Murphy (@RealJack) February 4, 2017

Even halftime performer Lady Gaga was drawn into the fray.