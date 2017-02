× MPD officer convicted of killing her wife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Police officer has been convicted of killing her wife.

The shooting happened when Jaselyn Grant, 34, was off-duty on November 14, 2014.

Grant was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Keara Crowder at the home they shared.

Crowder’s 12-year-old son said Grant also shot at him as he ran to get help.

The two women were married in Illinois.