Memphis man pleads guilty to armored truck robbery outside MLGW office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — James Edward Lacey, Jr. has admitted to pepper spraying an armored truck driver and taking $118,000.

The robbery happened August 18, 2016 outside the MLGW office at 2424 Summer Avenue.

The driver saw Lacey and shot him once, at which time Lacey ran with a bag of money and got into a waiting vehicle.

Blood found at the scene matched Lacey’s DNA.

A Crime Stoppers tip led to Lacey’s arrest a few days later.

Prior to the robbery, on August 13, 2016, Lacey was arrested for being a felon in possession of a Kel-Tec 9mm pistol.

His criminal history dates back to 2008.

Lacey faces up to 30 year’s in prison and a $500,000 fine. Sentencing is set for May 12, 2017.