Memphis couple cancels business trip despite judge’s stay on executive order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A few weeks ago, Memphis couple Yan Yan and Robert Virden traveled freely; they do a lot of business in China and Yan Yan Virden is a Chinese citizen. She also has a green card for the U.S.

It all changed though with President Donald Trump’s executive order.

“Now is probably the time to avoid going if you can,” the couple's attorney Barry Frager said.

And even though China is not one of the seven countries on Trump’s ban list, their attorney still thought traveling there would be a risk, due to prior rhetoric spoken by the president.

A stay on the executive order by a judge in Washington state didn’t change Frager's advice.

"It stopped the executive order from being implemented and made [the Department of Homeland Security] take step back and allow people in the country,” Frager said. “These are just uncertain times. It’s a crazy environment. If you don’t have to leave, don’t leave."

So, Virden is not taking her business trip.

And her attorney said the president's appeal of the judge's stay could take months to be adjudicated.

He predicted it could go all the way to the Supreme Court.