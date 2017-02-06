× Man in custody after four shot and killed in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. — Authorities in Mississippi say four people have been shot and killed in a shooting after an argument at a nightclub in Yazoo City.

Briddell Barber, 27, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals.

Yazoo City Police Chief Andre Lloyd tells WLBT-TV that the four men were shot early Monday morning after an argument at the Club 66 nightclub.

Two of the men were dead at the scene according to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers.

The other two wounded men were taken to a hospital, where they died.

Barber is also charged with the murder of 25-year-old Justin Porter outside another club.