HERNANDO, Miss. — Police in Hernando have charged a man with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Darnell D’Shawn Davis is also charged with driving on a suspended license, not having proof of insurance and failure to register a vehicle.

He was stopped by Hernando Police on I-55, just north of I-69 after Memphis Police released a BOLO for him.