Memphis, TN- Lashun Jones of Kate Bond Middle School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Lashun says she loves having a daily impact on her students.
Kristy Woody of Elmore Park Middle School has been named the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
Dena Brown of Highland Oaks Middle School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
Caroline Beard of Arlington Elementary School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
Elizabeth Emmerson of Downtown Elementary School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
Haley McNabb of Denver Elementary School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
Iris Myers of Peabody Elementary School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
LaWanda Thomas of St. Paul Catholic School has been named the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
Kevin Rodgers of Bartlett High School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
Lubertha Harris of Shelby Oaks Elementary School has been named the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
Brittney Tucker of Kingsbury Elementary School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
Mary Leslie Ramsey of New Hope Christian Academy has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
Laura Allen of Dogwood Elementary has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
Alisa Goode of Wells Station Elementary has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week