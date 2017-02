× Job fair offering opportunities to work at Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Need a job? You’ll have the chance to get one Tuesday.

The Union Avenue Kroger is hosting a job fair at the Memphis Urban League on Cleveland Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Permanent, part-time positions are available.

Kroger representatives ask that you bring two forms of ID and your resume.

They also ask that you apply online beforehand. You can do so here.