× Forrest City man accused of shooting Ak-47 at police during chase

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A Forrest City man is behind bars after he fired an AK-47 at police as they were chasing him.

The incident happened Friday night after police say they tried to stop 32-year-old Lorenzo Smith for speeding. Smith reportedly pulled into a driveway, jumped out of the car with the weapon and sprinted for the back of the home.

That’s when a shot was fired.

Authorities also recovered several ounces of marijuana Smith dropped as he was fleeing the scene. He was charged with fleeing in a vehicle, driving on a suspended license, fleeing on foot, possession of a firearm by certain persons and possession of a controlled substance.