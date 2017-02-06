× Florida pair wanted by police after woman posts video of sex act in courthouse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are on the run from the law because of what they are accused of doing in a courthouse.

Brittney Jones, 26, is accused of posting a video online of her performing a sex act on Jeremiah Isiah Robinson, 25, at the Duval County Courthouse, WJAX reported.

Courthouse administrators said it happened in the fourth-floor hallway while the courthouse was open, but it didn’t appear there was anyone else there when the video started.

She captioned the video “I just found a way to get out of trouble,” though the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said neither worked for the courthouse.

Jones had been in court on drug charges, officials said.

Now she’s facing a new charge: unnatural and lascivious act. Robinson has the same charge, and they’re both wanted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said they know they’re wanted and are not cooperating with law enforcement.

Jones has since taken down the video but has not shied away from the spotlight, bragging about also having sex at a Winn-Dixie and offering to do an interview “with the highest bidder.”