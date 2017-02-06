Flight attendant recalls how she saved girl from trafficking

Flight attendants don’t just hand out drinks and make sure you’re having an enjoyable flight — one took action to save a girl when she noticed something wasn’t right.

Shelia Frederick recently spoke with WTSP, recalling the day in 2011 when she saved a teenage girl from human trafficking.

Frederick said she sensed something was off when the “well-dressed” man she was with answered for the girl, whom Frederick described as “looking disheveled and out of sorts.”

She said she discreetly told the girl to go to the bathroom, where she left a note for her. The girl wrote back she needed help, Frederick said.

Frederick then alerted the pilot, who got in touch with police.

“If you see something, say something,” she said.

Frederick had put her phone number on the note, and a few weeks later the girl called her. She said they’ve talked a few times since then.

Flight attendants have training to recognize the signs of human trafficking, according to WTSP, so there may be more stories like this one.