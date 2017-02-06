× Doctors warning parents about ‘salt and ice challenge’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — This “game” can have some serious consequences, and doctors are trying to get the word out to parents to make sure their kids stay away.

Many so-called “challenges” have gone viral in the days of social media. Some are harmless fun, like the mannequin challenge. The ice bucket challenge even helped a cause. But others are dangerous, such as the pass out challenge.

The “salt and ice challenge” is another one of those dangerous ones.

It’s not new, but it hasn’t yet been stopped, and despite the dangers, people are still eager to join in on the craze.

One video of YouTube user TMNTYLER taking on the challenge has been viewed more than 7 million times.

The objective is to pour salt on a part of your body and then put an ice cube on it. It may not sound so harmful, but this combination actually can quickly cause severe burns, which can also lead to infection.

“It’s essentially like frostbite,” pediatric physician Dr. Brian Wagers told WXIN.

Several kids have been treated for injuries from the challenge in the past year.

“Some of the pictures you’ll see on the internet and YouTube, those kids have third-degree burns,” Wagers said. “I mean it turns it to leather essentially. So you lose the blood vessels that are in there. You lose sensation, because of the nerve endings. … You’ll never have like hair if you did it on your arms. So you’ll have a bald patch.”