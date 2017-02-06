× Deputy in East Tennessee shoots woman who hit him with car after chase

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting.

Investigators say a National Park Ranger stopped a speeding car on Highway 441 Sunday night.

As the ranger approached the car, a female driver turned the car around and drove over the ranger’s foot.

The Ranger, as well as officers with the Gatlinburg Police Department, pursued the vehicle onto Highway 321 until the driver reached Cocke County.

Deputies from Cocke County tried to block the road and the suspect’s car which went over a curb and into a field where it hit a deputy.

The deputy said the car kept coming at him, so he fired.

The driver was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.