MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Church’s Chicken restaurant has been robbed at gunpoint.

Police said a man walked into the restaurant at 1155 S. Bellevue Blvd. on Monday and placed an order.

When the manager opened the register, police said the suspect took out a gun and demanded money.

He got away with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect:

If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.