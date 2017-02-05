Watch how Super Bowl footballs are made

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADA, Ohio — There's no Super Bowl without the Super Bowl ball. And since 1955, every football used by the NFL has come from one place: the Wilson factory in Ada.

As soon as the matchup was set, the machines started warming up in Ada.

From the hide preparation to the lacing of the ball, the official Super Bowl football is made at the Wilson factory.

These footballs have to be produced quickly and efficiently, and to top it all off, orders are being placed from around the world to have the custom football.

It may be hectic at the factory, but in the end, the Wilson staff takes pride in their final product.