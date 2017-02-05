Trump reportedly wants women ‘to dress like women,’ Twitter responds

President Donald Trump has some dress requirements for his staff, according to a report by Axios.

His style preferences cover both men and women, but it’s the ladies who are up in arms about in on Twitter.

“If you’re going to be a public person for him, whether it’s a lawyer or representing him in meetings, then you need to have a certain look,” a source who has worked with Trump told Axios.

For men, that means “sharply dressed” in solid colors and a wider, traditional tie — preferably made by the Trump brand, but a tie by either Armani or Brooks Brothers would also be acceptable.

A source who worked on the Trump campaign told Axios the president wants the women “to dress like women.” The source didn’t expand much on this preference, describing it only as “neat and orderly” but adding female campaign staff felt pressure to wear dresses.

Twitter responded with photos of women who #DressLikeAWoman:

#actuallivingscientist doing drug development research and growing a baby at the same time #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/QN8T1muvJZ — enfields (@enfielding) February 4, 2017

Bring your baby. Teach her to vote. Teach her to govern. Dress like Licia Ronzulli in European Parliment. #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/t3jNEPVaC2 — smoze (@sarahmozal) February 3, 2017