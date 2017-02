× Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being hit by car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is in extremely critical condition after being hit by a car.

It happened at shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Riverdale Road and East Raines Road. The pedestrian was struck by a white Ford Focus.

Police said the victim was airlifted to Regional Medical Center.

The driver stayed on the scene, police said.