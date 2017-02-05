Neighbors on edge after second shooting on street in six months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at a home in the 100 block of Rebecca Drive in Byhalia.

It’s just a few houses away from where an 11-year-old boy is accused of intentionally gunning down his 9-year-old brother last year.

Neighbors say it’s nothing out of the ordinary to hear gunshots during the day on this rural street.

"We live way out in the country, and a lot of gunshots go on out here because people target practice and stuff like that," said Steven Berry.

But it’s a different story when shots ring out in the middle of the night.

"Gunshots at one o’clock in the morning ain’t a normal deal out here," he said. "It gets everybody’s attention."

Neighbors say investigators and the coroner were at a home on Rebecca Drive until 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

"Well, I didn’t know what went on over there, I really didn’t," said Phyllis Cooper. "I just was really shocked."

But even though most of the people on this street can tell you who’s living next door, no one we spoke with knows the people who live in the home where Saturday night's homicide occurred.

"Normally everybody out here knows everybody and feels pretty safe with everybody," Berry said.

They tell us whoever it is has only been there for about six months and keeps to themselves.

"When I got up this morning, my phone was ringing and everybody was asking me if I know who got shot," Berry said.

Cooper has lived on this street since the 70s and says it's usually quiet and safe, but nowadays she's not surprised to hear about violence.

"Anywhere you go there’s so much crime, and anywhere you go, you don’t feel safe," she said.

Now, with a second shooting here, neighbors say they’ll be on guard.

"I’m just gonna have to start paying better attention," Berry said.

WREG is still waiting for investigators to release more details in this case.

The coroner says the victim’s name won’t be released until family has been notified.