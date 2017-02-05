× Man shot at house party

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was shot at a house party and transported to Regional One in critical condition just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting took place in the 3900 block of Ravenoak, at the Raven Ridge apartments. Officers were called to the scene after a group of uninvited guests opened fire on a crowd of people. Officers found the victim inside of the apartment, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers on the scene were also told that several cars had been struck by gunfire. Officers located a total of 11 vehicles that had been hit.

No one is in custody at this time. WREG will be working to find out more information.