Man airlifted to hospital after ATV accident

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man has been airlifted to Regional Medical Center after an ATV accident, according to Shelby County Fire spokesman Brent Perkins.

It happened north of Germantown Road and Old Brownsville Road in unincorporated Shelby County.

The 50-year-old man hit a ditch in a wooded area, Perkins said.

His condition is not known at this time.