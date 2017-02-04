Town rallies after being forced to remove Christian flag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIENZI, Miss. -- More than 100 supporters showed up to a rally in a small Mississippi town Saturday to fight back after being forced to remove a Christian flag flying over Veterans Memorial Park.

One organization stepped in and threatened to sue if the flag wasn't taken down.

But the Christian supporters say they're not backing down.

"There just comes a point in time when you've got to be politically incorrect and take a stand," said organizer Kevin Nelms.

They rode from the VFW in Corinth, 12 miles, to the Veterans Memorial Park in Rienzi, proudly waving their Christian flags.

The same flag this town of just over 300 was forced to take down when the Freedom from Religion Foundation sent a letter last week, threatening a potential half-million-dollar lawsuit.

Rienzi Mayor Walter Williams: "You can bet your bottom dollar, that flag is gonna fly again." @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/IjfNN88JgP — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) February 4, 2017

Rienzi Mayor Walter Williams says it was a tough decision to make to pull the flag down, but he believes he had no choice.

"I never dreamed that something like this would have happened in a town this small, but it happened," he said.

But the people of this tight-knit, predominately Christian town say they won't go down without a fight.

"We're not gonna let other people, or a foundation, or anybody else up in Wisconsin tell us that we can't fly our flag!" Nelms said. "You're gonna take one down, we're gonna put a hundred back up."

More than 100 others came out to show their support.

"As a proud American, but number one as a proud Christian, I came today to stand up for the Lord and stand up for our freedom," said Susan Woodruff.

The removal of the flag has been the talk of the tiny town, and Saturday, supporters put one back up on the flag pole where it used to fly.

And even though this one won't stay, the mayor says this is not the end.

"We're gonna fly that flag again," he said, "and I'm hoping it's not going to be long."

Williams tells WREG he can't divulge what step the town plans to take next, but he did say he has hired an attorney to look into it and it will be discussed at the next board meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m.