Shorthanded Grizzlies knock off T'Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JaMychal Green scored a career-high 29 points and the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies grinded out a 107-99 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

Mike Conley added 20 points and eight assists for the Grizzlies, who rested Marc Gasol, Tony Allen and Chandler Parsons on the second night of a back-to-back. The Grizzlies scored 21 points off of 13 turnovers by Minnesota and only turned it over 10 times.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 16 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who have lost three straight after showing some signs of life. The Wolves led by 18 points in the first half, but were outworked the rest of the way on a day they lost Zach LaVine for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.