Sheriff's Office: Customer shoots, kills suspected diaper thief in Florida Wal-Mart parking lot

ORLANDO, Fla. — A diaper heist at a Florida Wal-Mart turned deadly.

Deputies told WKMG four people left a Wal-Mart in Orlando around 8 a.m. Saturday with “shopping cart-fulls” of diapers.

An employee confronted them as they were loading the goods into a car, which deputies said had been carjacked last month.

A customer witnessed this and went to help the employee. Deputies said the customer believed one of the suspects had a gun and felt threatened by him, so he shot his own gun.

Witnesses said they heard five shots.

“The individual acted based on their belief that the individual was armed in order to defend themselves,” Capt. Angelo Nieves said.

At this point, deputies said the suspects tried to drive away but crashed their car into other vehicles in the lot and then got out and ran.

Three are still at large, but deputies found one suspect suffering from gunshot wounds at a gas station across the street. That man, a 19-year-old, died at the hospital.

The customer who fired his gun is cooperating with the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies didn’t say whether he’ll face charges.