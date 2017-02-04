× Security takes down drone flying over Falcons practice facility

HOUSTON — There was an uninvited guest at the Atlanta Falcons’ practice Thursday: a drone.

The Falcons have been preparing for the Super Bowl at Rice University’s practice field, which is next to a residential area.

They have extra security between the field, which is surrounded by a fence and tall hedges, and the neighborhood, but security officials said nevertheless one of those neighbors decided to fly a drone while the team practiced, according to NFL.com.

Security grounded the drone, and it was only a “brief security heads-up.”

It’s unclear what, if any, consequences the unidentified drone owner will face.

As for the actual game, Super Bowl fans will have to leave their drones at home.

The Federal Aviation Administration enacted a “no drone zone,” meaning drones will have to stay outside of of 34.5-mile radius around NRG Stadium between 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.