President Trump's likeness found on seized heroin envelopes

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Heroin seized during a Florida drug bust was being held inside envelopes featuring a very famous likeness: President Donald Trump.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that about 5,550 heroin envelopes were collected in a Hernando County bust on Jan. 27, the largest bust in the county’s history, according to sheriff officials.

Some of the envelopes also had the name of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman printed on them.

Police arrested 46-year-old Kelvin Scott Johnson on suspicion of heroin trafficking and other charges. He is being held on $75,000 bail.

Authorities say Johnson came to their attention in May 2016, after the U.S. Postal Service intercepted a package containing 550 doses of heroin.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said the drug dealers made a “big mistake” using Trump’s picture, saying the president is a fierce anti-drug advocate.