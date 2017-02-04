× Pedestrian dead after crash in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after being hit by a car at the intersection of Rangeline Road and Bethlehem Avenue on Friday night.

The 44-year-old man was struck while trying to cross the street. He was transported to Regional One by Memphis Fire Department in critical condition. He died of his injuries at the hospital.

The driver, 30-year-old Alicia Stringfellow, told officers she attempted to drive around him, but was unable to avoid hitting him. Stringfellow did not have a valid license or proof of insurance. She was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended/revoked/cancelled license.