Fight over controversial travel ban heats up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Department of Justice is firing back with an appeal to a judge's ruling that brought President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration to a screeching halt.

The president's original order banned travel to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days and put a halt on refugees entering the U.S. for 120 days.

Some analysts predict this latest legal move means the case could quickly wind up in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Saturday, protesters continued to march in cities across the country in opposition of Trump's plan.

WREG's Michael Quander is talking to Mid-Southerners on both sides of the issue.

Some say they like the travel ban and think it's a way to keep America safe.

But people on the other side of the table call the executive order another form of oppression.