× Dak Prescott wins AP’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

HOUSTON — Dak Prescott has won a two-man race with Dallas teammate Ezekiel Elliott to take the 2016 Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

The Cowboys’ fourth-round draft pick stepped in when quarterback Tony Romo was injured in the preseason and led Dallas to a 13-3 record, best in the NFC. He got plenty of help from his running back, Elliott, the fourth overall selection.

In balloting announced Saturday night, Prescott received 28½ votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. The other 21½ went to Elliott, who rushed for a league-high 1,631 yards and scored 15 times. Prescott ranked third in passing behind the two Super Bowl quarterbacks, throwing for 23 TDs with four interceptions.

Prescott is the first Cowboy since Emmitt Smith in 1990 to earn the honor. Tony Dorsett, Duane Thomas and Calvin Hill also won it for Dallas.