Woman charged in death of Nashville officer who tried to save her

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A woman who police officers tried to stop from committing suicide is being charged with the death of one of those officers.

Juli Glisson, 40, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide according to The Tennessean.

Officer Eric Mumaw was one of the officers who tried to get Glisson out of her car as she tried to drive it into the Cumberland River in Peeler Park.

Mumaw ended up in the water drowned.

He was an 18-year veteran of the force and had been commended previously for saving a baby from a stolen car.

Mumaw is being hailed as a hero.

Another officer, Nick Diamond, tried to save Mumaw and was later listed in stable condition.

WTVF-TV reports Glisson has numerous previous convictions including:

Violation of implied consent law in 2003

Unlawful possession of prescription pills in 2003

Vandalism in 2008

Driving on a suspended license in October 2010

Assault in October 2010

Suspicion of DUI in November 2010

Leaving the scene of an accident that caused personal injury in November 2010

DUI in October 2015