Vice President of Crittenden County NAACP Chapter suspended after drug arrest

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.-- The Crittenden County NAACP Chapter Vice President has been suspended.

Shelby County deputies said Kyle Watkins was trying to smuggle drugs. They said he tried to pick up a package flagged for containing methamphetamine.

An east Memphis house off Miami Road is where deputies said they caught Watkins in a drug deal back on July 19. Neighbors didn't want to be identified but saw the commotion.

"The police was definitely here and definitely busted them," said one woman.

It all started at an unnamed postal sorting facility, investigators said a dog detected methamphetamine inside a package. They tracked the package to the house and said they watched Watkins try to pick it up. Detectives also said they observed Kyal White and Kesslin Richardson working with Watkins.

When deputies took them into custody they said they found marijuana and more than a thousand dollars cash in their possession.

"Shocked, surprised, hurt all that."

Those were the emotions Shabaka Afrika, President of the Crittenden County NAACP chapter said he felt when he learned his vice president, who was sworn into the position in December, was arrested.

"I haven't gone into great detail with him. He did say that he was innocent and I hope that he is," said Afrika.

Watkins is not just active with the NAACP, he's also a youth coach and a mentor.

For now Watkins is suspended indefinitely from his elected role with the NAACP. The chapter president wants to be clear his civil rights group is in no way connected to Watkins' accused actions.

"We had so many people calling us and asking us, did you guys put up the bail money? "

Now they're waiting for the justice system to play out.

"I hope that these charges are untrue," he said.

This isn't Watkins' first run in with law enforcement.

In 2015 he spoke with WREG after he got into a fight with a West Memphis city council member over issues at a Boys and Girls Club.