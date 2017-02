× TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — TBI Special Agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Around 6:40 Friday morning, Hamilton County deputies responded to a 911 call of a burglary in progress.

When they arrived, deputies heard shots fired inside the home.

A short time later, deputies say 35-year-old Matthew Paupp came outside and pointed a gun at them.

One deputy fired and hit Paupp who is in stable condition.