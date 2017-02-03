Marianna home catches fire after being center of a homicide earlier in week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARIANNA, Ark. -- Marianna police are investigating the first homicide the town has seen in three years and it’s already turning into a complicated case. A robbery suspect is accused of shooting and killing his accomplice during the crime.

And now almost a week later, the robbery victim’s house caught fire.

“I feel kind of sorry for them because he’s a happy child," said the homeowner's mom Mary Hall. "I feel kind of sorry for him that he’s going through this.”

Her son, the homeowner, told us off camera he was out eating lunch Friday afternoon when he got word smoke was billowing out of his house on Martin Luther King Drive. This came just days after he witnessed a homicide in his yard.

“It’s been stressful," said Hall. "It’s been really on my mind but you know, I have to keep going, hoping nothing happens to him anymore.”

Police say around 10:30 Monday night, two men with guns assaulted the homeowner in an attempted robbery.

Officers said both suspects started firing, but it was one of the suspects who ended up getting shot. The 24-year-old later died at the hospital.

“It doesn’t happen often but it does happen," said Detective Alvin Honeycutt.

The homeowner’s teenage son was also home during the shooting and police say he thought the suspect who was shot was his dad, so he locked the doors and kept his actual dad out during the chaos.

“When I think about it, I get so scared," said Hall. "If they would’ve killed my son, they probably would’ve killed him too and I get cold chills when I think about it.”

Now police are eager to find Aswad Allen, Raffiel Walker and Eddie Jimmerson in connection to the crime.

“I would consider them armed and dangerous," said Chief Martin Wilson.

He said the suspects are from Helena West-Helena. They’re facing capital murder charges.

If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, contact the Marianna Police Department.

The department says they have surveillance footage of Monday's shooting but are not yet releasing it to the public.