× Man shot in head in Marshall County; suspects possibly headed towards Tennessee

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Three men suspected in an early morning shooting in Mississippi could be headed toward Tennessee.

Around 2:30 a.m. a man was shot in the head at the Slayden Travel Center in Holly Springs.

The man is in extremely critical condition.

Police are looking for three men who were in an electric blue Chrysler 200 and headed towards the Tennessee border.

The photo below shows two of the suspects.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 662-252-1311 or 1-800-727-2169.