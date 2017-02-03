Lucy the goggle dog grabs attention in Knoxville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- After 30 years as an OBGYN, Dr. Jerry Sanders thought retirement was within reach. Little did he know his days of delivering other people's babies would be replaced with driving his own.

"You ready to go? Okay."

For Jerry, it's a gig with no glory.

"Some have called her a movie star and some just laugh at her," said Jerry of his little dog, Lucy. "A lot of people look at her for the goggles and think they're either funny or unusual. We did it to protect her eyes."

His mark is made by making her happy.

"The faster you go the more she likes it."

And just like all good employees, Jerry knows how to keep his boss happy.

Treats.

"She's just making a cookie withdrawal," Jerry said as he pulled up to the bank window where the teller was waiting with a special snack for Lucy.

"The doggles, the sunglasses just cracks me up," said the teller. "That part I don't see on a day to day basis."

It's a sight that just makes you smile.

"Anybody doesn't have a dog they're missing out on a lot because there couldn't be a more loyal friend than your dog."