MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in Hickory Hill.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Friday at the Briar Club Apartments on Village Grove Dr. near Ridgeway and Winchester.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

