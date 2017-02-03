× Fire damages vehicles at auto repair shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused an overnight fire that damaged several vehicles at an auto repair shop in Orange Mound.

The fire happened at Atrom Transmissions on Lamar Ave. near Pendleton St. around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters say at least three vehicles were on fire by the time they arrived on the scene.

Luckily, they were able to keep the flames from spreading to the nearby building.

Investigators say the business was closed at the time — so they’re considering the possibility that arson may be to blame.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at (800) 762-3017.