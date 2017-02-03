× Federal charges pending after West Memphis DETER program nets habitual offender

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A habitual offender in West Memphis, Arkansas could soon be facing some serious charges after he was taken into custody on Friday.

Authorities were on DETER patrols when they pulled Demarcus Parker over for driving on a suspended license. As they were towing his car, they discovered a high-powered pistol inside.

With two prior domestic battery convictions, the discovery means Parker is eligible for federal firearms charges.

Officers with the West Memphis Police Department confirmed to WREG they have contacted the ATF and the US Attorney’s Office to talk about moving forward with those charges.

DETER stands for Data Enhanced Targeted Enforcement and Restoration, which allows police to focus on specific areas and learn the habits of repeat violent offenders.

The program was launched on February 3.