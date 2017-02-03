× FBI, Southaven Police seeking bank robbers

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The FBI and Southaven Police are seeking information leading to the arrest of two accused bank robbers.

On August 16, the two armed males entered the Renasant Bank at 7500 Airways Boulevard and demanded employees get on the ground. They then approached the teller and said they would shoot her if she didn’t give them what they wanted.

One of the robbers jumped over the counter, grabbed the cash himself and then took off.

The robbers are said to have been driving a powder blue, older model Nissan.

If you can help identify these two men, call Desoto County Crime Stoppers at (662) 429-TIPS.