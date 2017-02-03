Fayette County investigators work to identify remains found as community speculates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. -- WREG is waiting for the Medical Examiner to determine if remains found off Highway 64 in Fayette County are human.

The remains were found by a man doing electrical work in the area. Investigators said they are so badly decomposed they cannot determine if foul play was involved.

However since they were discovered people in the community are puzzled and asking questions.

Traveling along Highway 64, investigators combing the grass for clues dressed in these white suits is the last thing Angela Hobson expected to see.

"Well ya, it's a body--it's got to be a body for them to be dressed like that," said Hobson.

For now the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said they're working to determine what kind of remains they are but in this quiet community there's curiosity.

"My son called me and asked me what was going on," explained Hobson.

If the remains are human now there's question as to who it could be.

"That's the first thing that came to mind. I wonder if it's Mr. Vogt," said Kay Forrester.

Mr. Vogt is 59-year-old Ellis Vogt. He was seen last year at the end of July. He lived at a home off Highway 76 in the small community of Wiliston. At the time he vanished deputies called his disappearance suspicious.

"What happened to him there's a lot of speculation that's going around," said Forrester, who lives across the street from Vogt's country home.

On Friday deputies said the last person he was believed to be seen with, his caretaker, Pamela Bingham is now in jail for stealing his van.

However the Sheriff's Office was clear, it's far too early to tell who the remains belong to.

Whoever they are the community hopes their loved ones get answers.

"The family can have some closure," said Hobson.

If the remains are human a state lab will test the DNA.